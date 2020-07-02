Child Find is a federally established, comprehensive system designed to assure that each child, regardless of disability, is educated toward his or her maximum potential. The purpose of Child Find is to locate, identify, and evaluate infants, children, and young adults through the age of 21 who may have a developmental delay or other disabilities.
Paris ISD offers comprehensive special education services to eligible students, ages 3 through 21 years of age and to children from birth through ages 21 who have a visual or hearing impairment. Children from birth to age 3 with other disabilities will be referred to appropriate agencies for services. All referrals are considered confidential and services are provided at no cost to the family.
If you know a child who may have difficulties with learning, speech, vision, hearing, or who has physical or health impairments, parents or guardians are encouraged to call the Child Find contact at their local campus. If parents or guardians do not know how to contact the campus directly, the number is available from Paris ISD Special Services at 903-737-7494 or by emailing Joi Roberts at joi.roberts@parisisd.net.
