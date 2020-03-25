Melba Young, 90, of Paris, Texas, passed away on March 24, 2020, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Paris, Texas.
Melba was born on Sept. 28, 1929, to Herbert and Estelle Vanderburg Frison in Paris, Texas. She was married to Floyd Carlton Young, who preceded her in death in 1974.
Melba grew up and attended school in Chicota. She enjoyed playing solitaire, fishing with a cane pole with the grandkids, reading the Bible and going to church. After retiring from nursing, she worked as a cook at a local cafe.
She is survived by three children, Tammy Ward (Steve), Danny Mack Young (Dee), and Ricky Thornton; seven grandchildren, Danny Ray Emeyabbi (Christi), Cody Ward (Lexie), Tracey Thornton, Tammy Marie Edwards (Bryan), Gayla Mills (Brandon), Kasondra Lester and Kaliegh Oneal; two sisters, Marchita Theilman and Lacretia Frison; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Tony Young; her parents; and two siblings, Gene Frison and Tommi Garner.
Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors will conduct graveside services on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Forest Chapel Cemetery with Danny Mack Young officiating.
