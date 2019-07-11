JULY 10 to JULY 11
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Justin L. Exum, 34: Speeding, 95/70.
Charles Clayton Brannon, 56: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Skyler Brooke Whitworth, 19: County court commit/minor in possession of alcoholic beverage, county court commit/possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Lewis Liggins, 48: Failure to appear/failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information, failure to appear/criminal trespass, driving while license invalid.
Paris Police Department
Kaylee Danielle Bennett, 19: Assault causing bodily injury.
Eric Michael Patterson, 31: Probation violation/sex offender duty to register.
