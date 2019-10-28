Bulletin Board

TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Club auction.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Holy Cross Chicken, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Steve Clifford, breast cancer awareness.
Sam Bell Maxey House: “Trick or Treat with Livingston,” 6 to 8 p.m., trick or treat/Halloween open house with crafts and games, call 903-785-5716.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m.,Games; noon, Red Hats; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
