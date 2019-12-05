Good morning, Red River Valley!
Prepare for the warmest day of the week - today. Temperatures will max out around 70 degrees - if clouds disperse enough - ahead of a front expected to head south toward the Red River later today.
With the front and a surface low both traveling east-southeast along the Red River, occasional showers and an isolated thunderstorm will make their way into the forecast, though a lack of moisture may prevent much from happening. As such, rain chances tonight have fallen to just 20%. The low will be around 50 degrees.
A trailing cold front will enter the region overnight, leaving much cooler weather for the remainder of the week. Friday's high is expected to top out at about 59 degrees, with the overnight low falling to 41. Saturday will be about the same, with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 43. We could see a return to the mid-60s on Sunday and Monday as winds from the south bring back warmer Gulf air.
It's going to be a beautiful Thursday. Enjoy it!
