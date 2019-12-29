MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m, Aerobis; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
Smokey Lonesome New Years: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1125 NW Loop 286. $15 per person, $25 per couple, meal and champagne countdown included in ticket price.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42: 11 a.m., T&T.
THURSDAY
NAACP: 5 p.m., NAACP building, on Fitzhugh Street, .
SATURDAY
Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 89: 9 a.m., Reno Fire Department, all disabled veterans are welcome.
Paris Deb Orientation: Noon, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 768 2nds St. NE., call 903-249-3774, or 903-272-6905.
JAN. 5
Paris Deb Orientation: 4 p.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 768 2nds St. NE., call 903-249-3774, or 903-272-6905.
JAN. 9
RRV Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m. meeting at Springlake Baptist Church then sing to/with residents of Colonial Lodge and Heritage Retirement Homes.
JAN. 11
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m., Hufo Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East), speaker, JanNita Daniel, speech therapist, refreshments served, call 580-743-1983.
Paris Deb Orientation: Noon, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 768 2nds St. NE., call 903-249-3774, or 903-272-6905.
JAN. 12
Paris Deb Orientation: 4 p.m., Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 768 2nds St. NE., call 903-24
JAN. 21
Lamar County Democratic Party: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
JAN. 25
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Courtroom, 2910 Clarksville St.
FEB. 1
Pancake Breakfast: 6 ato 10 a.m.,Roan Oak Masonic Lodge, Garretts Bluff, Donations only, everyone welcome.
FEB. 18
Lamar County Democratic Party: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
FEB. 22
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Courtroom, 2910 Clarksville St.
NAACP Annual Banquet: 6 p.m., Live Civic Center, speaker Charles E. Fulbright Jr., minister of Eastland Church of Christ of Fort Worth, for tickets, contact any NAACP member or call 903-517-2388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.