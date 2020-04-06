The first sign for the Heroes Work Here campaign was planted at Paris Regional Medical Center on Friday.

The event is a collaborative effort between Danielle Dollins, owner of the event planning company Once Upon a Time and Whitney and Channer Farmer owners of Frontier Forestry Tree Care Services as a way of honoring front-line workers during the pandemic. The signs were sponsored by Channer Farmer for the first ten days and remained in the PRMC lawn for two days.

Go to Once Upon a Time’s Facebook page to nominate a business to receive a sign.

Jennifer Bussey is the assistant managing editor of The Paris News. She can be contacted at jennifer.bussey@theparisnews.com or 903-785-8744.

