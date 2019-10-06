Six years ago on Oct. 9, 2013, four men were murdered shortly before 11 p.m. in a house located at 435 6th Street NE in Paris.
Romello Dewain Steward, 18, of Paris; Devante Larry Akins, 21, of Paris; Brijonne Rashad Woods, 24, of Paris; and Billy Charles Carey, 32, of Garland, were all found in the front room of the house with gunshot wounds.
Someone knows the identity of the person or people who committed this murder. If a person has any information about this murder, contact Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers. If the anonymous information provided leads to an arrest and/or indictment of the person or people responsible, the tipster becomes eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500.
Contact Crime Stoppers and help get the person or people who committed these murders off the street. Any information about these murders, no matter how trivial it may be, should be given to Crime Stoppers. The information just might be the missing piece of the puzzle that leads law enforcement to those responsible.
Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization and is operated by an independent board of directors. Crime Stoppers is not a part of any law enforcement agency, but Crime Stoppers works closely with all Lamar and Red River County law enforcement agencies. When contacting Crime Stoppers with information, the organization does not ask for any identifying information.
Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers will not pay rewards for information provided through any source other than calls to its program. Crime Stoppers accepts tips and information about crimes in order to solve or prevent such crimes. Users who communicate their own criminal threats by making them through Crime Stoppers are not considered to be tipsters; are not eligible for rewards; are not immune from prosecution and are excepted from the promise of anonymity.
