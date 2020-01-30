Good morning, Red River Valley!
If you're looking for the sun, you likely won't find it over the Red River Valley. Not yet, anyway. Skies will continue to be cloudy today, and as a atmospheric disturbance passes through this afternoon, the chance for rain rises to 30%. A chilly north breeze will keep the temperature from getting much higher than 45 degrees and will likely shave a few degrees off with wind chill.
There won't be much difference tonight weatherwise, as the 30% chance for rain persists before midnight, as the north breeze continues and as the low falls to just 40 degrees.
Drier air from the northwest will filter into the area through Friday morning, and that may finally break this cloud cover we've had for days. Still, Friday looks to be mostly cloudy with a gradual clearing by evening. The day will be warmer than today, up to about 53, and cooler at night, down to about 35.
The sun will finally come out Saturday and Sunday as the mercury climbs toward the 60s. Sunday will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than Saturday, up to nearly 70, as winds shift to come from the south.
Enjoy it while it lasts because rain chances return for the work week.
We know that no matter what the skies bring, you'll have a great Thursday!
