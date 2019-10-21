TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Steve Tucker will talk about FFA Parliamentary procedure.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
Rural Health Care Symposium: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Paris Regional Medical Center, 865 Deshong Drive, for individuals and organizations to learn and network about topics and issues impacting rural healthcare, visit trha.com for details and to register.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mah Jong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seafood Gumbo, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Dee Jacskon, Working of the IRS.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Federal Community Bank, 640 Clarksville St., call 903-784-0881 for information or to make an appointment.
PrimeTime: Team Play 42; 10 a.m. to noon, CarFit Check; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m.,Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 2 p.m., Bingo.
HealthCARE Express Trunk-or-Treat: 6 to 8 p.m., 5220 SE Loop 286
SATURDAY
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Pumpkin Exhibit Deadline: For 4 to 15 year olds, bring decorated pumpkin (not carved) to Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St., and pick up one free book from the book-cart. Pickup pumpkins, if desired by Nov. 4. No entry fee for participating.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bywaters Park, 300 S. Main St, hosted by Rotary Club of Paris United, call 903-784-7832 for information or to make an appointment.
Chicota Community Center Fundraiser: 5 to 7 p.m., 138 CR 35860, Arthur City, with Don Farmer of Don’s Catfish Dock, frying up catfish for the community, $10 per person, $5 for kids 8 and under, includes catfish, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and dessert; live auction begins at 6 p.m., visit Chicota Community Center on Facebook.
Festival of Pumpkins: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bywaters Park, 300 to 498 1st St. SE.
Sam Bell Maxey House: “A Bewitching Affair,” 6 to 9 p.m., a Victorian Halloween party, $5. Maxey by Candlelight,” 10 p.m. to midnight, learn about Victorian death, funeral and mourning traditions, $5. 812 S. Church St. Call 903-785-5716.
