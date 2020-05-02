The pine trees towering above our motel near the shores of Lake O’ the Pines in deep East Texas dripped with water as another rain shower added to the volume of water we’d already seen. The Hunting Club membership was sitting in the odd room a couple of years ago, waiting for the most recent cloudburst to blow on past.
Wrong Willie found the old, moss and pine needle-covered motel online and booked us all into the largest room I’d ever seen. The three full-size beds, and one twin bed, were enough for all of us to sleep comfortably, and in addition, there was a small kitchen and a table included.
I glanced around when we first walked in.
“This looks like an event room they turned into a bedroom.”
Willie threw his grip onto the farthest bed.
“Rev and I have this one.”
I frowned, not because we were sharing a bed, because through the years we’ve shared many of them all across the country on vacations and fishing and hunting trips, but because it was the farthest away from the door.
“Why that one?”
He pointed.
“That bed’s close to the bathroom, and with Jerry Wayne eating baloney again, well, then that one’s beside the table, and if anyone’s sitting there, we’ll have to hear them eat, so I figured this one was the best.”
Jerry Wayne came in behind us.
“I’ll sleep in this one beside the bathroom.”
Doc pitched his bag on the middle bed beside the table, and Woodrow took the twin. He refuses to sleep with anyone, and will actually unroll his sleeping bag on the floor to keep from it.
It started raining as soon as we were inside, and by that afternoon, I was wondering if the whole world was turning to water. We watched TV for a while, then played cards into the night.
The cloud must have parked itself right over the motel, because it was still raining the next morning when I crawled out of bed. Jerry Wayne continued to snore as I passed his bed and headed for the shower.
The bathroom sink was open to the bedroom, but the toilet and shower were behind a door. When I finally emerged, Woodrow was standing at the sink in his underwear, shaving. With the towel wrapped around my waist, I slipped past him and the next thing I knew his palm full of shaving cream slapped me on my bare chest.
He grinned.
“Good morning.”
Grabbing his towel, I wiped the soap off and pitched it over his head. When I faced the room, Doc and Wrong Willie were carefully lowering a blanket on top of the still sleeping Jerry Wayne. They’d already spread two others on him. He didn’t move. I knew what they were up to.
I pointed at Woodrow’s sleeping bag that was rated down to -10 degrees. He unzipped it, and we added it to the pile. Then we waited.
The boys were going stir crazy. My underwear was missing out of my bag, and I couldn’t remember for sure if I’d packed any in the first place, so instead of falling into their trap, I slipped my pants on. At least they hadn’t absconded with my socks. The only problem was the laces on my hiking shoes were tied into concrete-hard knots.
Giggling while I picked them out, Wrong Willie grabbed his entire bag and headed for the shower.
Jerry Wayne thrashed in his sleep. The blankets were doing their job.
I adjusted the thermostat and the heat kicked on.
The pipes in the old motel rattled as Willie showered.
Finished shaving, Woodrow turned the hot water on in both the kitchen and bathroom sinks as high as they would go, then carefully cracked the toilet door, reached in, and flushed.
“Yaaaahhh!!!”
Willie bounced off the walls in the suddenly icy water like a ham in a clothes dryer. The rings on the shower curtain rattled, and it sounded as if he fell out.
Doc was sitting at the table, with his back to the wall, sipping from a cup of coffee he’d squeezed out of the old Mr. Coffee on the kitchen counter. Leaving his cup on the table, he stepped toward the little kitchen.
“You want some coffee, Rev?”
When he turned to pick up the pot, I dumped half the shaker of salt into his cup.
“Sure. Thanks!”
He came back with the pot and a fresh mug. Filling it, he added to his cup and returned the pot.
The toilet flushed again, and Willie shrieked a second time.
I sipped my coffee and almost sprayed it across the room, not expecting him to have dissolved about a pound of sugar in my cup.
Doc settled down, laughing, and took a sip. The salt hit him, and he jerked forward to spit it back into his cup at the same time…
…the heat finally got to Jerry Wayne who came up with a roar, red-faced and sweating. “Hot!!!”…
…and wiping the sweat from my brow, I reached over to open the door at the same time Woodrow flushed the toilet again and Willie finally gave up and came rushing into the room, towel in hand…
…and the housekeeper went by with her cart and shot away with a loud yip…
…as Woodrow, howling in glee, slipped on a gob of shaving soap and landed with a thud, holding his funny-bone and…
…the sun finally broke through the clouds and the fishing trip finally got underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.