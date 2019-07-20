A building code overview and compliance seminar sponsored by Lamar County Chamber of Commerce in its “Building toward a sustainable business community” series is scheduled Aug. 21 at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Admission is free to the “Fire, Life & Safety” seminar slated from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
In addition to Chamber President Paul Allen, speakers are to include Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel, Paris Fire Marshal Clyde Crews, Paris building inspector Mark Lacey and John Ankrurn, a Paris building official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.