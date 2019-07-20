Lamar County Chamber of Commerce
The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce shares space with the Plaza Art Gallery in an historic building on the west of the plaza in downtown Paris.

 By Lora Arnold lora.arnold@theparisnews.com

A building code overview and compliance seminar sponsored by Lamar County Chamber of Commerce in its “Building toward a sustainable business community” series is scheduled Aug. 21 at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

Admission is free to the “Fire, Life & Safety” seminar slated from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

In addition to Chamber President Paul Allen, speakers are to include Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel, Paris Fire Marshal Clyde Crews, Paris building inspector Mark Lacey and John Ankrurn, a Paris building official.

