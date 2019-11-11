Rivercrest Lady Rebel Athletics will be collecting new, unopened containers of laundry detergent to be handed out at the “Spirit of Giving” event Dec. 8 to benefit Talco and Bogata.
“We have over 90 girls from sixth to 12th grade girl’s athletics this year and know that we, as a program, can make a difference,” head coach Justin Milton said in a note to parents. “We try to instill in our young ladies the importance of hard work and dedication daily. The way the community supports us in our sports, games and events is something we treasure and appreciate. Now in turn it’s our chance to give back.”
The group’s goal is to collect 150 containers from Tuesday through Nov. 22 so that donations are ready for the event. Containers of detergent will be collected during athletic periods daily. Whatever is collected will be given away the afternoon of Dec 8th at the old Bogata gym.
