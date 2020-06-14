Central Presbyterian Day school will honor its graduates with a ceremony Wednesday at Bywaters Park, according to Pamela Brown director of Christian Education at Central Presbyterian Church.
Students are to arrive at 10 a.m., and the ceremony begins at 11 a.m.
“We hope to see all our graduates and recommend those in attendance bring lawn chairs,” Brown said.
