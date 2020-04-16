Restaurants in Texas may be considered essential businesses, but just because they’re allowed to continue serving customers, albeit with modifications to operations, doesn’t mean it’s all sunshine and rose gardens. Like many businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, local restaurants are fighting for their lives. But they’re not fighting alone — the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce is here to help.
In support of its member restaurants, the Chamber is now offering a Pick 6 program that could put some money back in the pockets of those who support participating businesses. The rules are simple — to be entered into any of the five $25 gift card drawings, visit any of the Pick 6 restaurants and then send a copy of the six receipts to Chamber President Paul Allen at paul@paristexas.com. Drawings will take place at noon April 24, May 8, May 22, June 5 and June 13, with an extra drawing on June 13 for a $300 gift card.
The idea for the Pick 6 came about after the Chamber’s director of operations, Gina Crawford, received a flyer about what was happening in Irving. There, businesses were taking part in a Bingo-like game, but Allen said that wasn’t going to work here. Still, the Chamber wanted to develop something to show appreciation for its member restaurants, and so they put them into a Pick 6 system. Turn in six receipts from the Chamber members listed, and earn a chance to win a gift card to a Chamber business of the winner’s choosing.
“It no way takes away support for all, but our members are very special to us,” Allen said.
This latest push to shop local — a message long supported by the Chamber — all began with the creation of the Lamar County Curbside Updates Facebook page, an idea introduced to Allen by Lea Emerson and Candice Emerson after they saw something similar in the Austin area. The Chamber listed restaurants, retail and gift card information separately so people could easily find out what was happening.
The next question that came up was something Allen had seen many chambers dealing with — how does the Chamber promote non-chamber members while remaining fair to its members?
“We actually decided the answer to that question in about five seconds,” Allen said. “We reached out to all businesses to get their information out. We felt it was very important to support all of our business community during this difficult time. Everyone has been very appreciative and patient with this process.”
Now 650 members strong, not one member has questioned why the Chamber did its listings like it did, Allen said, adding that speaks to how caring the local business community is.
“Our business community supports each other, and they want each other to be successful,” he said. “I have to hand it to our staff for the work they continue to put in daily with this information.”
The support of the Chamber has meant the world to Paris Coffee manager Alex Martin, who praised the organization’s efforts for the Curbside Updates page.
“They’ve been amazing,” she said. “I’m just thankful for everybody supporting us and for all of our heath care workers and everybody who is on the front lines of this and just continuing to support all of our small businesses in the area. People have been pretty amazing through it.”
Carla Wallace of Harlem Nights agreed with Martin’s praise of the Curbside page, saying it “was the best idea ever.”
“I think it’s pretty much now marketing and the Curbside, that’s what’s really booms my business,” Wallace said. “A lot of people didn’t know.”
As to whether there are any more efforts in the works, Allen said the Chamber continues to look for ways to help struggling businesses. That includes efforts to provide information on programs like the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program or the Paycheck Protection Program created in Washington’s $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package passed in March.
“We are there to help any way we can,” Allen said. “I’m proud of the business community for their determination, and I’m proud of our community for their continued support of local businesses.”
