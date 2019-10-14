Fire and Rescue

OCT. 11 to OCT. 14
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
2:19 to 2:29 p.m., 424 NE 17th St.
9:13 to 9:25 a.m., 1225 NE Loop 286.
10:05 to 10:16 p.m., 248 SW 2nd St.
Trash Fire
7:24 to 7:38 p.m., 1985 W Shiloh St.
Grass/Brush Fire
4:31 to 4:40 p.m., 300 E Washington St.
First Responder - Paris
6:33 to 6:45 a.m., 2925 Oak Creek Drive.
10:35 to 11:03 a.m., 855 SE 41st St.
11:56 a.m. to 1:03 p.m., 1000 CR 33060.
7:47 to 8:24 p.m., 2183 E Cherry St.
9:04 to 9:27 p.m., 1143 SE 13th St.
6:01 to 6:17 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
11:57 a.m. to 12:19 p.m., 2445 Lamar Ave.
1:13 to 1:28 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
5:52 to 5:57 p.m., 1513 Lamar Ave.
6:06 to 6:27 p.m., 2350 Ballard Drive.
9:00 to 9:17 a.m., 520 SE 8th St.
3:41 to 3:53 p.m., 3281 Hubbard St.
3:49 to 4:15 p.m., 740 W Brame St.
6:02 to 6:40 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
8:33 to 8:46 p.m., 3905 Lamar Ave.
8:51 to 9:04 p.m., Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
12:33 to 1:17 p.m., 3215 NE Loop 286.
3:34 to 3:52 p.m., NE 12th St./Pine Bluff St.
4:46 to 5:00 p.m., 880 Shady Grove Road.
6:13 to 6:35 p.m., 2100 Lamar Ave.
Haz-Mat Incident
2:26 to 2:41 p.m., 1950 W Sherman St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
6:51 to 6:57 p.m., 1200 NE 20th St.
Public Service
9:32 to 10:08 a.m., 408 GWH PHA.
9:55 to 10:23 a.m., 5125 Amherst Court.
3:24 to 6:36 p.m., Bogata.
