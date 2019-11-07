Chisum Beta club students tackled a new round of competitions last week at the regional leadership summit in Grapevine. All three teams achieved mastery scores and qualified for the national convention in June 2020.
The team of Hannah Hurst, Harmony Marsh and Grace Preston presented the club service project, "Beta Aid" in the Service Snapshot category. The all-freshman girls team of Jayden Bradberry, Karli Shelton, Tinslee Allan and Peyton Holland scored in the "Lead Outside the Box" competition, which was a real world problem solving contest. For the boys team, made up of William and Adrian Norris, Ryan Pickering, George Gribble and Wesley Estes, they took home a win in the "Rapid Response" competition involving teamwork and quick thinking.
This was the first time the club entered the regional contest, so members weren't quite sure what to expect. But that didn’t slow down any of the students. The club is also working on 70-plus individual and team competitions that they will enter at the state competition in February.
If the general public has need of assistance during the next few months, the Beta club is always on the lookout for service projects and fundraisers.
