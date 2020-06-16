Markeith Dontrele Perkins, 28, of Paris, was arrested in the 500 block of Cedar Street at 6:36 a.m. Monday after officers responded to a disturbance and was told by the homeowner that a person they did not know had entered the house, had locked the door and would not come out.
Officers talked Perkins into exiting the residence. He was found to have property in his pockets that belonged to the complainant, police said. Perkins was charged with burglary of a residence. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Traffic collision leads to warrant arrest
While investigating a motor vehicle accident at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Clarksville Street, officers found one of the driver’s had an outstanding felony warrant. Matthew Ryan Wirges, 22, of Paris, was arrested on the warrant charging him with burglary of a residence.
The warrant stemmed from a November 2019 case where Wirges and another suspect are believed to have entered a residence and assaulted a person. Wirges was taken to the Lamar County Jail. He was released later that day on bonds totaling $5,500.
Police investigating shooting report
Paris police responded to a shooting at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of FM 79. Officers located a 19-year-old woman, who said her boyfriend had shot her in the leg and then fled the scene.
She was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 103 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday.
