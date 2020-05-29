Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

Lamar County has an additional seven Covid-19 cases today, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District, bringing the overall total to 145 confirmed cases.

New cases include five men, 22, 25, 31, 32 and 58 years old, and two women, one 38 and one 39. Of the total, seven are travel related and 138 are community spread, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

A total 11 deaths have been reported with eight associated with Paris Healthcare Center, one with Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare and two unrelated to nursing homes.

As of today, 71 positives have recovered.

Following is a breakdown by gender and age.

  • 10-19: 2 males, 3 female
  • 20-29: 5 males, 11 females
  • 30-39: 11 males, 12 females
  • 40-49: 5 males, 14 females
  • 50-59: 10 males, 10 females
  • 60-69: 14 males, 20 females
  • 70-79: 5 males, 12 females
  • 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

