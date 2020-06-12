Johnny Dale Smith Sr., 59, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
A funeral service has been set for Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating.
He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 12, 1961, to John “Big John” and Gertrude Smith. He enjoyed gambling, driving a truck, dancing, singing and spending time with his children, and especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his fiance, Theresa Ruebottom of Paris; children, Jessica Smith and husband, Nick Starling, of Paris, and Johnny ”Jay” Smith Jr. and wife, Cindy, of Rockwall; stepsons, Randy Story and wife, Brenda, Jeffrey O’Neal and Patrick Pendergraft, all of Paris; grandchildren, Landan, Jesse, Bailey, Jayden, Raegan and Hunter; brothers, Johnny Glen Smith and Michael Lynn Smith; sisters, Donna Smith and husband, Dennis, Kathy Lester and husband, Jim, Linna Smith and husband, Micky, Vickie Ward and husband, Johnny, and Kay Smith Barber; and numerous nieces, nephews, greatnieces and greatnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Linda Gail, Sharon Emeyabbi and Carol Gray; and brother, Stanley Talley.
Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at fry-gibbs.com.
