When there is a need, Lamar County residents are quick to respond.
In less than a month, generous people have answered the need of a deserving family with roughly $15,000 raised to see that the Marcus Starks family receive running water to their home in the far northern part of the county near Arthur City.
Today an anonymous doctor, who headed up a fundraising campaign, will take a check to the Lamar County Water District to pay for a water line to the property. A local plumber, who also wishes to remain anonymous, has agreed to contribute materials and labor to pipe water into the house.
Dennis Dalton Newby must be smiling from heaven as he knows his good friend and family soon will have running water and no longer fear the possibility of their disabled son being taken from them because the home had no water.
It was Newby who called me in late July to share the plight his friend faced, and to see if The Paris News might be interested in sharing the story. Managing Editor Klark Byrd agreed, and now 21 days after the story published the family can be assured water is on the way. Newby died a few days after he made that phone call.
The avalanche of phone calls, emails and texts I received from people who wanted to help prompted me to set up a GoFundMe account, which now has $2,230. I am in the process of closing that account and contributing the money on behalf of 29 generous donors.
For those who may have missed the story, let me fill you in. Marcus Starks, disabled due to a heart condition, for the past couple of years has been carrying water to the home in one- and five-gallon jugs. His wife heats water on the stove for bathing purposes and carries that hot water through the house to the tub, a dangerous situation to say the least.
Recently, he and his wife, Michelle, were notified their disabled son would be taken from them and placed in a group home because the house has no running water, a state requirement because their son receives services from Lakes Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation. Marcus vowed he would not let that happen, even if he had to leave the house his grandmother built in 1979 on property that has been in the family for more than 100 years.
“We’ve got two bathrooms, a dishwasher, and a washer and dryer but no water,” Marcus said about his situation in an Aug. 9 newspaper article.
Thanks to the generosity of Lamar County people and to a newspaper dedicated to sharing people’s stories, Marcus should not be able to make that claim much longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.