Bonnie Ruth Huddleston passed from this life on Sunday, May 31, to join her heavenly Father and her heavenly family.
She was born on June 21, 1924 in Caddo, Oklahoma, to Bernard Williams and Bessie Kelley Williams.
When she was three years old when her mother passed away, she was brought to live with her mother's parents in Fulbright, Texas. Soon after her arrival, her grandfather passed away and she was then raised by her Grandmammy Kelley.
While living in Fulbright, she met and married Gilbert Huddleston on June 12, 1942, five days before he left for the army and World War ll.
While Gilbert was in the service, Bonnie attended Paris Jr. College for two years and was offered a job at Fulbright teaching business subjects to students she had gone to school with! She continued her studies at East Texas State Teachers College in Commerce (now A&M Commerce). She finished her B.S. degree in June of 1946. After finishing her degree, the war was over, so Bonnie and Gilbert moved to Deport where she got a teaching position at Deport High School. In 1947 she welcomed her first son Gary.
She began teaching English and Choral in 1948 at Bogata High School. Another son, Berney was welcomed in 1950. After a two-year absence Bonnie began teaching business at Cunningham High School in Lamar County, Texas. In Nov. of 1954 they welcomed a third son, Rex. After a year, she took a job at East Lamar High School in Pattonville, once again, teaching business.
Bonnie returned to the Bogata school system in 1959. She earned her Master’s Degree in Business and Counseling at East Texas State University. She became counselor at Rivercrest in the 1975 to 1976 school year, a position she held for 10 years until her retirement from Rivercrest ISD in 1988 after 40 plus years in the educational field. She was later inducted into the Rivercrest Education Hall of Fame.
Bonnie and Gilbert had been frequent visitors to Branson and Colorado during the summer, so after retirement they really started to travel, becoming snowbirds in the winter, as well as traveling to south Texas for many years.
After Gilbert's passing, Bonnie renewed her friendship with a fellow teacher, Billie Pirtle and they became "Thelma and Louise" as they traveled the United States. What fun they had! After Billie's passing, she found two more travel buddies, her special niece, Linda Pack and a special cousin, Kay King German. Her last major trip was to Beavers Bend for a family reunion where she insisted on driving herself. On the way she passed her grandson and his family on the Idabel bypass and they were obeying the speed limit! She later said, "l was just driving my age! 90!
Bonnie was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Bogata for many years. She studied her Bible faithfully and relied on God for her strength. She loved her church and church family.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Bessie Kelley Williams; husband, Gilbert; sister, Irene Abbott; and brother-in-law, Weldon; brother, Ray Williams and wife, Camilla; sons, Gary and Rex; and grandsons, Randy Huddleston and Allen Dale Huddleston.
Survivors include son, Berney Huddleston and wife, Jamie; daughter-in-law, Susie Huddleston; grandsons, Clayton Huddleston and wife, Dee, Cortney Huddleston and wife, Jennifer, Chase Huddleston, Jared Huddleston and wife, Keri; granddaughter-in-law, Stacy Huddleston; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Bogata Cemetery pavilion. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Wood-Haggard Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Bogata Cemetery Association, c/o Alice Ann White, 104 Mt. Vernon Rd, Bogata, TX 75417 or the Rivercrest Education Foundation, c/o Ann Smith. 4126 Hwy 271 S., Bogata, TX 75417.
