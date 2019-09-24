SEP. 23 to SEP. 24
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Trina Rhoades Lafond, 49: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to commit bodily injury.
Damon Brian Morris, 51: Bench warrant/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, motion to adjudicate guilt/aggravated assault/date/family/household member with a deadly weapon, motion to revoke/ manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Montray Danon Norris Sr., 26: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
