Fire and Rescue

APRIL 3 to APRIL 6
Trash Fire
5:32 to 5:52 a.m., 2600 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
7:18 to 7:32 a.m. 1025 19th St. Sw.
10:54 to 10:57 a.m., 16581 FR 79.
2:54 to 3:27 p.m., FR 90 6 E./CR 45500.
6:05 to 6:09 p.m., 2435 Highland Road.
3:19 to 3:39 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow St.
8:09 to 8:51 a.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
1:09 to 1:18 p.m., 790N. Collegiate Drive.
1:31 to 1:45 p.m., 2660 N. Main St.
2:05 to 2:23 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow St.
3:46 to 4:24 p.m., 1940 N. Collegiate Drive.
7:18 to 7:38 p.m., 3046 Wood Hollow St.
8:19 to 8:33 p.m., 105 28th St. NW.
8:39 to 9:06 p.m., 1940 N. Collegiate Drive.
9:27 to 9:38 p.m., 2525 W. Sherman St.
10:53 to 11:03 p.m., 3500 FR 3298.
11:17 to 11:40 p.m., 1940 N. Collegiate Drive.
4:03 ro 4:03 a.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
1:19 to 2:32 p.m., 1940 N. Collegiate Drive.
1:36 to 1:53 p.m., 645 Wilburn St.
1:44 to 1:46 p.m., 5470 FR 79.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
6:39 to 7:43 p.m., 9th St. NW/Graham St.
8:40 to 9:05 p.m., Highway 19/24/FR 1184.
Public Service
1:31 to 1:40 p.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
2:41 to 3 p.m., 265 S. Main St.
8:15 to 8:45 p.m., 5700 Clarksville St.
