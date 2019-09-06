From Police Chief Bob Hundley: This "is regarding three children who were living in Paris and became the subject of an investigation by the Child Protective Services. The children were in the temporary custody of their grandmother. The biological parents of the children, a Mary and Kevin Smith, picked the children up on around Aug. 7th.
"The CPS case investigator reported the children missing on Aug. 26th as CPS had obtained a court order for the return of the children on Aug. 19th. CPS believes the children are in Arkansas. Further efforts have proved futile in locating the children and CPS requested they be reported missing and entered into the national data base.
"The department has no information regarding any vehicle that may be involved.
"Kevin Smith is described as 32 year old male, white 5’09, 185 pounds, hazel eyes and brown hair.
"Mary Alice Smith is described as a 31 year old female, white 5’4, 117 pounds, hazel eyes and red hair."
