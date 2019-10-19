The art of former Paris resident Shera Maher will be featured from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Tresors de Paris Art, Wine and Craft Beer, 125 Lamar Ave., according to business owner Lucy Funk.
Maher, a noted Taos, New Mexico artist, graduated Paris High School and then attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1987. After a jewelry designer for a multinational company for 19 years, she devoted herself to painting full time.
“She is a very versatile artist whose work embraces many styles, including impressionism, cubism, and abstract expressionism, and is at times playful or deeply symbolic but is always richly colored, thoughtfully composed, and beautiful,” Funk said. “Please join us for wine and hors d'oeuvres and a chance to meet this gifted artist and learn about her work.”
