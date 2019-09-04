Fire and rescue

SEP. 3 to SEP. 4
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:03 to 11:30 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
First Responder-Paris
6:44 to 7:04 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
12:25 to 12:38 p.m., 2885 Hubbard St.
1:47 to 2:01 p.m., 1st St. SW/Brown Ave.
3:19 to 3:30 p.m., 1601 Lamar Ave.
4:23 to 4:31 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
2:15 to 2:20 a.m., 1124 12th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
12:54 to 1:05 p.m., Inwood Drive/Harvard Drive. Reno.
1:26 to 1:55 p.m., 3120 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
6:45 to 6:58 a.m., 500 Pine Bluff St.
12:44 to 12:59 a.m., 4115 Miranda Drive.
5:28 to 5:42 .m., 455 20th St. SE.
