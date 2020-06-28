Herschel Joe Clayton, of Paris, took his final breath at 2:55 p.m. on Friday, June 26, after valiantly battling a short illness. His loving wife, Mary Sue, held his hand as he closed his eyes in this world and opened them in Heaven.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Fry & Gibbs Chapel with Brother Wade White and Brother Bob Upchurch, officiating. Burial will be in Dodd City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and he will lie in repose at the funeral home for those wishing to pay their respects after 3 p.m. on Monday.
Joe Clayton was born in Bonham, Texas, on Aug. 29, 1928, to George and Jessie Mae Clayton. He attended Bonham schools and graduated from East Texas State University (Texas A&M Commerce). He taught generations of students for nearly 40 years while working for the Edna, West Lamar and East Lamar ISDs and North Lamar ISD, from where he retired. After retirement, he continued to assist students at North Lamar by safely helping them from their car in the mornings and reminding them to get their “back-pack, snack and all that.” He served in the Army, Army Reserve and National Guard for 20 years. He was a Master Mason with the Grand Lodge of Texas. Joe Clayton was a patriot, great friend, loved to sing, yodel, square dance and could do an uncanny John Wayne impression. He possessed a sharp sense of humor, loved to laugh and was a doting grandfather. Above everything else, Joe Clayton, was a Christian, loved his Lord and was not shy about sharing the Good News with anyone he felt needed it. He attended the Cowboy Church in the Camp.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Sue Upchurch Clayton, having taken her for his bride on Aug. 15, 1958. He is also survived by his son, Joe Bob Clayton; granddaughter, Jessica Mahaley Clayton of Spring, Texas; sister, Julia Schultz, of Kerns, Texas; sister-in-law, Lou Hall, Bonham Texas; in-laws Billy and Jeanie Duncan, Telephone, Texas; Bob and Lana Upchurch of Windom, Texas; daughter-in-law Sheila Clayton, Paris, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy Clayton and Eldon “Buddy” Clayton; and sister, Ella Mae Riddles. He was welcomed into Heaven by his beloved grandson, Joseph Robert Clayton, and our family takes great comfort in knowing that “Grandad and Joey G” are together again.
Online condolences may be made to the Clayton family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
