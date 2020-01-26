Paris Newcomer’s Club
The Paris Newcomer’s Club monthly meeting took place Jan. 9 at Paris Golf & Country Club. There were 36 members present and one guest, Pat Kilpatrick.
President Sue Ann Brown thanked Sherri Seeliger for the winter scene table decorations. Following the blessing by Pat Browning, lunch was served.
Mary Jo Newman introduced Brittany Ramsay from SAFE-T, a domestic violence support group who reported on the cycle of abuse suffered by women and children in the community. Michele’s Place retail store was named as a dropping off point for donations of clothing, bedding etc. Volunteers are needed.
Copies of the minutes from the December meeting and the treasury report were placed on the tables and were approved and accepted.
Activities sheets were also placed on the tables for informational purposes.
Members were asked to sign up for the various group activities offered during the month such as Bunco, cards and games and dinner club.
Everyone sang Happy Birthday to Brenda Learned, Claudia McKinney, Ruth Modl and Fern Walls. Barbara Fuston supervised the Birthday Raffle.
Next meeting is Feb. 13. The program will be on personal safety.
Guests are welcome. For information/reservations please call 903-784-6374.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Joseph Ligon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting on Jan. 18, at Faith Presbyterian Church.
Regent Ann Kuebler called the meeting to order. Chaplain Patsy Davis led the group in prayer before a brunch was served by the hostesses.
Members signed cards to be sent to shut-in members. Davis presented the program and explained the significance of several DAR pins and insignia that she has collected over the years of her membership. Several reports were highlighted in the newsletter, including the treasurer’s report.
Connie Dodd read a memorial resolution for Martha Glover. Kuebler presented the regent’s report and discussed several questions on the Chapter Master Report, which will be sent to the state chairs. The special project donation for the coming two years was approved and will be monetary gifts to the three museums in town, The Valley of the Caddo Museum, the Lamar County Historical Museum and the Friends of the Maxey House Museum.
The 2020-2022 slate of officers was presented by the nominating committee and approved. The new officers are as follows: Regent, Nancy Anderson; chaplain, Susan Bellene; recording secretary, Stephanie Lane; corresponding secretary, Connie Ball; registrar, Bridget Domengeaux; historian, Kim Penrose; and librarian, Kay Wright.
Anderson, Penrose and Kuebler were elected delegates to the Texas State DAR Conference.
There were 18 members present. The hostesses were Wright, Betty Blagburn and Bobbie Hervey. The next meeting will be on Feb. 15, at which Dodd will present a book review.
Roundtable of Paris
The Roundtable of Paris held its monthly meeting on Jan. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church.
President Connie Dodd called the meeting to order and offered a prayer. The hostesses served refreshments from the kitchen of Ulla Raus.
The speaker, Althea Dixon, assistant superintendent for curriculum for Paris ISD, discussed the origins, implementation and benefits to the community of the mobile reading program she organized for Paris schools. The book-filled, brightly-painted bus travels to designated stops around the district and allows students to check out books in their neighborhoods.
Secretary DiAnne Pruett presented the printed minutes from last month for approval. Treasurer Raus presented her report.
Nineteen members were present. The hostesses were Raus, Sally McEwin, Collene Hernan and Dottie Thielman.
The next meeting will be Feb. 17. Jenny Wilson, director of United Way, will present the program.
C’est La Vie
The January meeting of C’est La Vie was held on Jan. 22 at Paris Golf & Country Club.
Members were welcomed by Robbie White, then the blessing was offered by Elizabeth Bass. The meal was served on a table decorated with an assortment of snowmen and greenery. Hostesses were Elizabeth Bass and Carolyn Williams.
After the meal, a thank you note from the family of Barbara Kyle was read by Carolyn Williams. Roma Street entertained with a whimsical reading of “My Favorite Things.” Betty Edwards gave the group a brief overview of the operation of The Downtown Food Pantry.
Members attending not previously mentioned included Juanita Bowman, Joyce Frank, Hilda Mallory, Ulla Raus, Dottie Thielman, Rebecca Umphrey and Sharon Fendley.
