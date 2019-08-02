On Thursday, Paris police responded to a hit-and-run collision in the 100 block of Graham Street.
The complainant told officers a subject had run into the rear of her vehicle, then left the scene without giving her any information. Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of Grand Avenue.
During the investigation, officers said, it was found Traver Bratcher was the driver. He was placed under arrest and taken to jail.
Online records this morning reported Bratcher, of Paris, remained in the Lamar County Jail without a set bond.
Police investigating two reported burglaries
Paris officers were called to investigate the burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of 6th Street SE, where cash and credit cards were reported stolen. No suspects have been located at this time.
The investigation will continue.
Police also investigated the burglary of a residence in the 800 block of 7th Street NE, where construction equipment and household appliances were reported stolen. No suspects have been located at this time.
The investigation will continue.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 152 calls for service and arrested one person Thursday.
