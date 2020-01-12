North Lamar ISD trustees are to conduct an evaluation of Superintendent Kelli Stewart and are expected to approve a revised police department policy when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the administration office, 3130 N. Main St.
The superintendent evaluation is to take place behind closed doors along with a property and facilities discussion, according to an agenda posting.
In open session, Stewart is expected to bring information about a Halo sensor, which detects vaping.
Other agenda items include, a report on an upcoming trustee election, a drug prevention discussion, a monthly financial report, a 2018-2019 Texas Academic Performance Report and a donation from ExxonMobil.
