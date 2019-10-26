Gloria Sarah Parker Lassiter of Sumner, Texas, went to her heavenly home one month before her 92nd birthday on Oct. 25, 2019. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Duane Hamil officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, 7 to 8 p.m.
Gloria was born Nov. 28, 1927, the daughter of Sarah Wisley Parker and F.R. Parker and step-mother Minnie Parker. She married E.G. “Ebb” Lassiter on June 2, 1950, in Paris. She attended schools in California and Paris with a degree from Paris Junior College.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ebb Lassiter; father; mother; stepmother; and a grandson, Britton Lassiter.
Survivors include two sons, James “Jimmy” Lassiter and wife, Darlene, and Gary Lassiter; granddaughter, Monica Oliver; grandson, Gaylon Lassiter and wife, Jennifer; brothers, James Parker and wife, Juanita, and David Parker; sister, Meta Duncan and husband, Ed; great-grandchildren, MaKenzi Kennison and husband, Deren, Cheslee Oliver, Kayedon Parker and husband, Channing, Avrie, Kamrey, Titus Oliver, Blayce, Vandon, Gavin and Ridge Lassiter; great-great-grandchildren, Kason and Ellie Kennison, Audrey and Britton Trammel, Aulora Parker and Kyzler Robinson.
Pallbearers will be great-grandsons Blayce, Vandon, Gavin, Ridge Lassiter and Titus Oliver.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.