Oct. 29 through Oct. 30
Paris Police Department
Mystory Anne Smith, 20, criminal trespass.
Justin Ryan Winchester, 24, criminal trespass.
Jose Martin Cortes, 51, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Cassandra Leigh Walker, 26, credit card or debit card abuse.
Kelbron Rogerlyn Cooks, 27, theft of property greater than $100 w/ previous conviction.
Martin Ray Vaught, 72, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Caressa Desiray Dawson, 29, violation of protection order.
Lamar County Sheriff's Office
Jeramy Don Crutchfield, 41, theft warrant from Red River County.
Randy D. Anderson, 62, hinder secured creditors.
Courtney Nicole Hignight, 31, assault causes bodily injury.
