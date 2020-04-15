The 3D printing lab at Paris Junior College has been kept busy turning out plastic face shields for health care workers at Paris Regional Medical Center. Some 100 were expected to be finished by the end of the day on Wednesday. The shields follow a previous PJC donation of face masks, gowns, booties and medical hair covers from PJC Health Occupations programs earlier in April.
"We are pleased to be able to help the hospital and the community," college President Pam Anglin said.
After receiving approval from PJC's administration, PJC drafting instructor Chris Malone began working to research and create prototypes. Armed with those, PJC met with PRMC representative John Lyles to review the prototypes. After staff input, a modified face shield visor was chosen.
"PJC equipment vendor Stratasys released a 3D model to help during this pandemic," Malone said, "we modified that and began printing the new version immediately. It takes about three hours per print and we are running two at a time per printer."
The PJC lab is using eight Makerbot Z18 printers to produce about 32 face shield visors per day. This makes up only part of the protective gear. The other part is the shield itself. Fortunately PRMC had two rolls of heavy film plastic that worked perfectly to create the front shield.
After a social media call for assistance, laser cutters were made available to PJC to cut the shapes needed for the shields.
"PJC would like to extend special thanks to Chelsea Harvey of Decor and to Dalton Kueckelhan of Gear Head Gifts and Postal Options," Malone said. "They have both assisted in the production of the shields for these masks."
Additional materials for the printers has been ordered, and the college plans to produce as many as are needed.
PJC's 3D printing lab is part of the Computer Aided Design training program, which offers certificates and an Associate of Applied Science degree.
