Eddie Hicks Haynes, 81, of Cumby, passed away early Sunday morning, July 28, 2019 in Greenville, Texas.
Eddie was born in Razor, Texas (Lamar County) on March 22, 1938, the son of Troy Haynes and Gladys Hicks Haynes.
He was a retired Classified and Production Coordinator for the Dallas Times Herald. Eddie served in the United States Army as well as the Army National Guard of Texas, earning the rank of Major.
He married Cindy Kopec on Sept. 7, 1984 in Garland and they moved from Dallas to take up residence in Cumby in 1986.
He was a member of First Christian Church, of Commerce, Texas, the Masonic Lodge in Cumby and the Hopkins County Republican Party.
He enjoyed anything that had to do with history and wars and also genealogical research as well. Eddie will also be remembered as being a “Master of Puttering.”
“Hicks” is survived by his wife, Cindy; two daughters, Karen Haynes Peacock, of Royce City and Christy Haynes Johnson, of Dallas; other survivors include grandsons, Rocky Johnson and Beau Snodgrass; two great-grandchildren; and brother, Bill Haynes, of Paris, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Margaret Haynes Jackson; and a brother, Robert Haynes.
The family will host a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Commerce.
For those who would rather give a memorial donation instead of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to First Christian Church of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.