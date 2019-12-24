If you would have told Edwanna King that she’d be able to walk without assistance a week after a full knee replacement, she wouldn’t have believed you. But that’s exactly where King found herself after spending a few days in physical therapy at Paris Regional Medical Center following her surgery.
King, a bank teller, spends much of her days standing, but as the condition of her knee worsened over the last two years, it became harder and harder to function until she eventually decided something needed to be done.
“I was in pain when I’d move it or try to stand on it,” King said. “I thought, ‘How am I going to put my weight on this or walk?’”
Through the physical therapy program at Paris Regional, King made progress in recovery at a much quicker rate than she initially thought possible.
“Those first two days after surgery, I never thought I would’ve been like I am today,” King said eight days after beginning in-patient rehab.
For King, therapy involved lots of stretches,
walking up and down steps, toe lifts, other exercises to improve endurance and more. The hardest exercise was one that involves lifting her injured leg off a table and holding it in the air for a set amount of time.
Encouragement from the various therapists King worked with was a key contributor to her recovery, she said, and it helped her power through difficult sessions of physical therapy.
“They were always so supportive and wonderful to work with,” she said. “I can’t thank them enough for all that they’ve done.”
Therapy is personalized for each patient, said acute inpatient rehab program director Mary Lou Wofford.
“For some of our patients in physical therapy, one of our most taxing exercises is just standing up,” she said.
Physical therapist Krista Michael said the key to working with patients is communicating to determine what exercises will work best.
“Communication is key, and talking to them about how they’re feeling,” Michael said. “And we look at how much assistance they require to get up, how far they’re able to walk; if they’re only able to walk 10 feet, their standing tolerance probably isn’t the best.”
This commitment to patients helped Paris Regional Medical Center earn national recognition in 2018, when its acute rehabilitation unit earned the number two overall-ranking among Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services rehabilitation units.
The rankings are based on a uniform data system, Wofford said, meaning it looks at admitting scores and discharge scores, getting an idea for how much progress the patients made while in therapy.
Despite being the first thing many people think of, physical therapy is actually just one of three components in the hospital’s in-patient therapy program.
One of the other components is occupational therapy, which involves fine motor skills and specific common daily activities such as getting dressed and undressed, brushing teeth, cooking meals and more.
“After you’ve had a hip fracture, putting your shoes on or pulling your pants up is going to be a whole new ballgame,” Nursing Director Leah Smith said. “We want them to leave with as much functional capacity, if not more than what they originally came to the hospital with.”
Occupational therapy can also include helping patients use tools to make daily life easier, such as the use of shoe horns to help people put on footwear without bending. Other common devices include claw tools to help pick things off the ground and devices that help people slide into socks, occupational therapist Jaimie Williams said.
And the third form of therapy is speech therapy, which incorporates improving swallowing ability, forming sounds and improving memory and cognitive abilities. Speech therapist Jana James said most patients in speech therapy suffered strokes or similar setbacks.
Though patients typically stay in rehab for one and a half to two weeks, the hospital also offers outpatient therapy.
“If (patients) need therapy, but they can do it at a lesser level, we would recommend outpatient,” Wofford said.
For many in the program, including Williams, the most rewarding part of the job is seeing their work pay off.
“When they come back to thank us, and they’re up and walking around all on their own, it means the world to me,” she said. “Especially when we see them drive here — it’s really special. Because we just want to do the best that we can for them.
