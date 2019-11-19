Wilton Floyd Fleming, 79, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Heritage House of Paris.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. William Smith and the Rev. Matthew Smith officiating. Burial, with Masonic Rites, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wilton, the son of Harold Elkins Fleming and Mildred Pauline Bramlett Fleming, was born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Hugo, Oklahoma. He was very proud of his Native Choctaw heritage.
In 1959, he married Linda Sue Smith, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage on Sept. 26, 2019.
His career at the power plant at Campbell Soup Company spanned 33 years before his retirement. While at Campbell Soup he was president of the Employees Federal Credit Union. He had owned and operated Fleming Electric & Refrigeration.
Wilton was a member of the Paris Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite. He was Past District Deputy of Texas and was a Shriner. Always helping others in need, he volunteered as President of the Circus for Shriners and volunteered for the Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital.
His love was helping others and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; three children, Carey Fleming and spouse, Kathy, Sheri Latham and husband, Rocky and Debora Tyler and husband, Westley; grandchildren, Travis Fleming and wife, Lisanne, Rocky Shawn Latham and wife, Paige, Ricky Latham and wife, Bryana, Ariel Tyler and Whitney Tyler; great-grandchildren, Jaidyn, Aubree, Matthew, Madison, Aliyah, Mabrye, Hunter Grace, Jayden, Kayden and Kobey; brothers, Jack Fleming and Milton Fleming and wife, Karon; and a sister, Mary Richardson; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Minnie Fleming; a grandson, Joshua Floyd Fleming; a sister-in-law, Leta Fleming; and a brother-in-law, Ray Richrdson.
Casket bearers will be, David McFadden, Vince Porter, Jason Porter, Jimmy Porter and W. H. Brumley. Honorary bearers will be, Rocky Shawn Latham, Travis Fleming, Ricky Latham, Rocky Latham and Westley Tyler.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, shrinershospitalforchildren.org/shc
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
