Ulater Bradley, 95, of Clarksville, Texas passed away on June 26, 2020.
A private graveside service, under the direction of Brownrigg Funeral Home, will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Williams Cemetery, with Bro. Otis Knight as eulogist. Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bonnie's Chapel of Brownrigg Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Loved ones who remain are daughters, Lois Moore, of Clarksville, Texas, Dovie Scott and husband, James, of Garland, Texas; brother; Edward Davis, of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren, Stephanie Williams, Anthony Moore, Toria Fowler and Jerry "J.T." Fowler; great-grandchildren, Tatiana Williams, Tremain Barber, Deja Murphy Fowler and Payton Moore. Also a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Clyde Bradley; and daughter, Patricia Fowler.
