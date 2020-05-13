Houses for Heroes, a new nonprofit that aims to create living spaces for homeless veterans while assisting them in attaining their Veterans Affairs benefits, will be setting up a table at the entrance to this weekend’s Gun Show at the Love Civic Center.
Houses for Heroes all-volunteer staff will be present to speak with veterans who attend the show. Ashley Waggoner, the nonprofit’s president, said she hopes veterans who have dealt with homelessness will share their stories and ideas on how the new program can help.
The group was founded in March, and paperwork is underway to file for 501(c)3 designation. Waggoner said 100% of the funds donated to the organization will go toward its mission.
The Gun Show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.