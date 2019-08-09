John Wayne Ladell, 64, of Paris, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019; Maxey Funeral Home.
William Elmo Hancock, 82, of Honey Grove, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019; Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
