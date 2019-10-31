Fire and Rescue

OCT. 30 to OCT. 31
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:22 to 11:26 a.m., Kessler Drive.
8:31 to 8:41 p.m., 1105 NE Loop 286.
Vehicle Fire
7:17 to 7:51 p.m., 2400 Bonham St.
7:19 to 7:20 p.m., 131 NW 25th St.
First Responder - Paris
7:42 to 8 a.m., Stillhouse Road.
8:28 to 8:52 a.m., 705 NE 33rd St.
10:50 to 11:12 a.m., 150 SE 47th St.
12:08 to 12:24 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
1:07 to 1:18 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
2:57 to 3:19 p.m., Kessler Drive.
4:25 to 4:59 p.m., 3844 Lamar Ave.
6:23 to 6:32 p.m., 1090 Pride Circle.
2:12 to 2:22 a.m., 4200 Pine Mill Road.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
10:33 to 10:42 p.m., 1035
Connor St.
3:58 to 4:18 a.m., 3735 Eagle Bend Drive.
Public Service
3:21 to 3:32 p.m., 3750 Lamar Ave.
5:05 to 7:07 p.m., 1400 Bonham St.
5:44 to 5:59 p.m., 4115 Miranda Drive.
12:28 to 1:07 a.m., 1017 W Houston St.
