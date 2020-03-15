Clarksville City Council is expected to issue a $3.46 million tax and revenue certificate of obligation for infrastructure improvements and approve a $42,000 repair to one of the city’s water wells when the council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Councilors also will consider an uninhabitable structure order to repair, remove or demolish structures located at 906 S. Delaware St. during the meeting at City Hall, 800 W. Main St.
The council also is to cancel a May 2 election after declaring unopposed candidates for mayor and council positions.
Meeting behind closed doors, the council is to discuss legal matters concerning a police chief as well as the possible sale of property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.