In unprecedented moves, both Republicans and Democrats will conduct brief county meetings Saturday to satisfy state party requirements for county conventions while conforming to guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Although no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lamar County, several cases are suspected and health officials are awaiting test results.
Republicans will meet at 9 a.m. in the second floor courtroom of the Lamar County Services Building (old Post Office) 231 Lamar Ave., according to Republican county chairman Chris Dux. The meeting will be called to order and immediately adjourned for an emergency recess. The convention will be reconvened at 9 a.m. May 16 in the same location.
Democrats will have a brief meeting at 12:30 p.m. in the first floor county courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St., according to county chairman Gary O’Connor.
“We will deal only with the selection of delegates to the state convention, and any proposed resolutions,” O’Connor said.
“Because there is a grossly inadequate supply of COVID-19 test kits in the United States, we ask anyone who wishes to attend but who has symptoms of the disease or believes they may have been exposed to the disease refrain from attending. Contact me by email or phone to express interest in being a delegate or to convey any issues that would be addressed in a convention under normal conditions.”
