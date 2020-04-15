A 33-year-old Paris woman was taken to Lamar County Jail on Tuesday after police said they intercepted the vehicle she was driving because the vehicle had been reported as stolen.
Courtney Leigh Squires is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Paris police said. She was not yet listed among the county jail inmates in online records this morning.
Paris police said the vehicle was reported stolen on March 30 from the 1400 block of Clarksville Street. The owner said two women had taken it during the night, police said.
On Tuesday morning, police were told the vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 30 in Hunt County. Later, police intercepted the vehicle as it entered Paris city limits and officers arrested Squires.
The other person arrested was found to have traffic warrants and was not charged with the theft of the automobile.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 50 calls for service and arrested 2 persons on April 14, 2020.
