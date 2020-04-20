Benjamin Stephen Hardgrove, 34, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home.
Cremation is under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date which will be announced when plans are made.
Benjamin was born on May 30, 1985, in Cherry Point, North Carolina.
He graduated from Paris High School and immediately joined the United States Marine Corps. He served from 2003 to 2006, with two tours of Iraq. He received the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (x2), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. It was only one night following his honorable discharge that he was involved in an automobile accident which left him permanently disabled.
Survivors include his mother, Jamie Woodard and husband, Randy, of Blossom; his father, Stephen Hardgrove, of Ft. Worth; siblings, Mike Hardgrove, Jessica Piland and husband, Isaac, Jenna Woodard, Race Woodard and Reed Woodard; and two nephews, Ben Hardgrove and Jett Ramsey; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
