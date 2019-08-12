Good morning, Red River Valley!
We are in day six of an ongoing heat advisory today as we ride out this heat wave brought to us by a stationary high pressure system situated right over the Red River Valley. Don't expect much in the way of precipitation, but it'll be hard to call today dry as humid conditions will drive the heat index value to as high as 109 degrees.
Today's high is forecast at 99 under a sunny sky and with a south wind 5 to 10 mph. There won't be much relief overnight as the low is forecast at 79.
All counties remain under a heat advisory today, with Fannin, Delta and Lamar counties' in effect through 8 p.m. Although there's a chance for rain Tuesday, and those chances get substantially better toward the evening, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for those three counties, to be in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. as the heat index value rises to 110 degrees and higher.
Today's heat advisory for Red River County remains in effect through 7 p.m., while Choctaw County will be under an excessive heat warning from 1 to 8 p.m.
"Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels," the advisories state.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
Please, check on neighbors, children and pets, and stay cool today. Have a great Monday!
