Good morning, Red River Valley!
Heat advisories for the five-county area remain in effect, with Delta, Fannin, Lamar and Red River County's on through 8 p.m. For Choctaw County, it's in effect from noon to 9 p.m.
Today's forecast high is around 99 degrees with heat indices as high as 108. Winds will be from the southeast at about 5 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 75.
The Clarksville area carries a 20% percent chance for showers, mainly after 1 p.m. A series of upper atmosphere disturbances will work this week to weaken the high pressure system over the region that's behind this recent heat wave, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service's heat advisory reminds us to check on neighbors and pets, especially the elderly and young children.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening," it states. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
Be smart, stay cool and have a great Wednesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.