AUSTIN — Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is inviting Texas farmers and ranchers to apply for the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Family Land Heritage program, which pays tribute to families who have kept their land in continuous agricultural production for at least 100 years.
As TDA continues this tradition of honoring true Lone Star pioneers, families are asked to submit their applications for recognition in the 2020 FLH registry by May 1.
“I can’t brag on these hardworking Texas farmers and ranchers enough,” Miller said. “Farm and ranch families comprise less than 2% of the U.S. population and these folks have been able to keep their family land in continuous production for over 100 years.”
Eligible farms and ranches must be owned and operated by the descendants of the founder, either through blood, marriage or adoption. At least 10 acres of the land must have been in continuous agricultural production for the past 100 years or more.
For information or to apply, visit texasagriculture.gov.
