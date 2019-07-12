Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're going to keep this short and sweet: Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of about 90. A wind of 5 to 10 mph is expected from the north northeast. Feel free to let it carry you into our office at 5050 SE Loop 286 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. so we can celebrate the newspaper's 150th anniversary!
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 72. Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high of about 92 as the hear index value returns to about 100.
That's it! Now you know, and you can go forth toward a great Friday!
