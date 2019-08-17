GRANT, Okla. — Choctaw Casino & Resort is hosting a job fair Monday as it looks to hire about 30 people to join its team in full- and part-time positions.
The job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Firehouse Buffet private dining room, 1516 Highway 271 S. in Grant, Oklahoma. Available jobs include valet attendant, security officers, hotel housekeeping, servers, bartenders, groundskeepers and more.
Recruitment specialists will be on-site to review resumes and set up potential interviews with qualified candidates. Choctaw Nation offers a variety of great benefits including medical, dental, vision and 401K. Applicants must be 18 or older.
Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grant offers gaming, dining, live entertainment and more. The resort boasts new features and amenities as a result of an expansion project completed in 2017. For information, visit choctawcasinos.com.
